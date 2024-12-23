The Kansas City Chiefs are putting the finishing touches on a successful regular season before gearing up for another intense playoff run. In the process, the Chiefs brought in a respected veteran at tight end.

Kansas City has signed Robert Tonyan to their practice squad, the team announced. Furthermore, tight end Peyton Hendershot has been designated to return to practice while linebacker Jack Cochrane was placed on the reserve/injured list.

Tonyan spent five games with the Minnesota Vikings in 2024, but he didn't record a stat. He was with the Chicago Bears in 2023, catching 11 passes for 112 yards over 17 games. However, when fans look back on Tonyan's career thus far, they remember his time with the Green Bay Packers.

Through the first five years of his NFL career, Tonyan caught 137 passes for 1,437 yards and 17 touchdowns. His best season came in 2020, when he grabbed 52 passes for a career-high 586 yards and 11 touchdowns.

At this stage of his NFL career, it's unlikely Tonyan will revert to his Packers numbers; which is why he was added on the practice squad. Still, he's a sensible addition for a team with established weapons already at the position.

Travis Kelce may not be as explosive as usual, but he still leads the team with 89 receptions for 739 yards. Noah Gray is tied for the team lead in touchdowns with five.

So it's not like Robert Tonyan is going to immediately come in and carve out a role. However, if either player were to suffer an injury, the Chiefs would lean on Tonyan's experience. The playbook would undoubtedly change, but at least they have a tight end who has played in big moments before.

The Chiefs are attempting to become the first team in NFL history to win three Super Bowls in a row. Tonyan won't push them over the hump to glory, but he'll certainly relish in the legacy.