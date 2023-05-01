Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

The Kansas City Chiefs entered the 2023 NFL Draft looking to replace wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster. General manager Brett Veach thinks the Chiefs achieved that goal, landing a receiver who resembles Smith-Schuster on the field.

Kansas City drafted former SMU receiver Rashee Rice in the second-round with the 55th-overall pick. Veach is happy Rice landed with the Chiefs and is hoping he can play a major role in the passing offense, like JuJu did, via Charles Goldman of USA Today.

“Certainly excited to add Rashee to the mix here,” Veach said. “He was a guy that the contested catch and the run after the catch really stood out. And we did lose JuJu, so I think it makes sense to find a guy who can do some of the same things on the inside game. He’s almost like a running back after the catch.”

Rice spent four years at SMU, appearing in 42 games. He caught 233 passes for 3,111 yards and 25 touchdowns. Rice broke out as a senior, earning new career-highs in receptions (96), yards (1,355) and touchdowns (10). His efforts earned him First-team All-ACC honors.

JuJu Smith-Schuster was the Chiefs’ leading receiver last year with 933 yards. Kansas City has intriguing options such as Skyy Moore and Kadarius Toney. However, the team will need someone to step up with both Smith-Schuster and Mecole Hardman – who signed with the New York Jets – gone.

Rashee Rice could potentially be that guy. He has GM Brett Veach sold. Rice will come to the Chiefs with plenty of hype after going in the second-round of the 2023 NFL Draft.