The Kansas City Chiefs have been extremely grateful for the services of All-Pro Chris Jones over the last few seasons. After another big season during the Chiefs 2022 Super Bowl campaign, Jones enters the last year of a four-year contract he signed in 2020. On Monday, GM Brett Veach was asked about getting a contract extension done with Chris Jones before training camp begins later this summer, reports ProFootballTalk’s Myles Simmons.

“Obviously, we have a great relationship with Chris and his staff. So, we’ll get to work and see what we can do. Those things usually take a little bit of time here. So we have a little bit of a runway now until the start of training camp to hopefully get something done.”

It sounds like Veach and the Chiefs brass have every intention of extending Jones, something Chiefs fans will be elated to hear. Jones is coming off of a 15.5 sack regular season, cementing himself as arguably the best defensive tackle in the NFL.

Jones was drafted in 2016 by the Kansas City Chiefs in the second round of the NFL Draft, and he has more than returned his expected value. Over his seven year career, Jones has recorded 65 sacks, 12 forced fumbles, two interceptions and one touchdown. 2022 was potentially his best season, and he will look to build on that in year 8.

Chiefs fans will now be tuned in this offseason for a Chris Jones contract extension, and expect it to come sooner rather than later. He is a key piece of a defense that helped the Chiefs secure a Super Bowl last season, and Brett Veach knows that if something isn’t broke, there is no use in trying to fix it.