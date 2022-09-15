Chiefs announce Harrison Butker replacement to kick vs. Chargers

The Kansas City Chiefs are about to face off against the Los Angeles Chargers in a Thursday night showdown. They will be without starting kicker Harrison Butker, who suffered an ankle injury in the season opener. Matt Ammendola will be taking his place.

The Chiefs announced that Ammendola, as well as cornerback Dicaprio Bootle, has been elevated to the main roster. Kansas City will need every advantage it can get to keep up with Justin Herbert and the Chargers’ offense, so Ammendola will need to be ready.

We have activated the following Practice Squad players via Standard Elevation: K Matt Ammendola

CB Dicaprio Bootle pic.twitter.com/xs3NKsiefW — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) September 15, 2022

Ammendola appeared in 11 games with the New York Jets last season. He made 14 of his 15 extra-point attempts and 13 of his 19 field-goal attempts. He has made all 11 of his attempts within 40 yards but was 2-8 on field-goal attempts longer than that.

The Chiefs could end up using two kickers against the Chargers. Safety Justin Reid has a pretty solid leg and showed it off with a strong touchback and successful extra-point attempt in Week 1 against the Arizona Cardinals. Signing Ammendola was the right move, though, as Reid is needed on defense and Ammendola has way more experience. On kickoffs, though, Reid could be pretty useful.

Ammendola may need to kick some long field goals, as the Chargers have a stacked defense featuring Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack. Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and the Chiefs offense will need to be firing on all cylinders in order to improve to 2-0 on the season and win their first 2022 contest in Arrowhead stadium.