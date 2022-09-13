Andy Reid blames turf at Cardinals’ stadium for Chiefs’ Trent McDuffie, Harrison Butker injuries

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid blamed the turf at the Arizona Cardinals’ State Farm Stadium for multiple Chiefs injuries, per Sam McDowell. Reid took issue after kicker Harrison Butker rolled his ankle on the opening kickoff. Additionally, cornerback and first-round NFL Draft pick Trent McDuffie was placed on the IL after suffering a hamstring injury.

“It was part of the Butker injury and the McDuffie injury,” Reid said. “Unfortunately, that was part of it. The turf picked up. I would tell you that did have something to do with it. If it didn’t, I’d tell you that too.”

Andy Reid’s Chiefs ultimately won the game in convincing fashion. The Cardinals were expected to put up a fight but Kansas City cruised to the win. It should be noted that Patrick Mahomes hit his hand on a helmet during a throw which drew initial concern. But Mahomes is reportedly fine.

However, Butker’s status is unclear at the moment. The kicker was able to return on Sunday later in the game so he should be able to play on Thursday for the Chiefs. However, KC has looked into signing kicking depth if necessary.

As for McDuffie, he was placed on the IR. The Chiefs are hopeful he can return sometime in mid-October. His absence is a major blow for Kansas City’s defense. The first-round pick was projected to play a major role for the team this season. He certainly can still help the Chiefs in the latter half of the year.

Nevertheless, Andy Reid is clearly frustrated as a result of these injuries. The Cardinals have yet to respond to Reid’s comments on their field.