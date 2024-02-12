Tyreek Hill was thrilled for Mecole Hardman

The Kansas City Chiefs won Super Bowl 58 in overtime over the San Francisco 49ers on a Patrick Mahomes touchdown pass to Mecole Hardman, which sparked a reaction from his former teammate Tyreek Hill on X.

“Yeah mecole love it brother,” Tyreek Hill said on X.

The two receivers spent seasons together with the Chiefs, winning the Super Bowl together in 2019. Hill is now with the Dolphins, of course, who the Chiefs defeated in the Wild Card round on the way to the Super Bowl. For Mecole Hardman, it was an interesting journey back to the Chiefs this season after starting the year with the New York Jets.

The Jets signed Hardman in free agency, hoping that he would be a useful weapon for Aaron Rodgers to throw to. Aaron Rodgers went down with a torn Achilles in Week 1, and Hardman never was utilized much in the Jets offense, leading to his eventual release and return to Kansas City.

The Chiefs did not use Hardman much after he returned either, but he made the biggest play of the game, catching the game-winner in overtime.

Despite Hill's departure from the Chiefs, it is clear that he still has an affinity for the Chiefs and some of his teammates that he has a connection to from his days playing there. He hopes to be a big part of an eventual Dolphins Super Bowl win, but for now, Hill is enjoying seeing his former teammates, especially Hardman, have success and win another Super Bowl.