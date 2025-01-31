The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles will be facing off again in the Super Bowl, and history can be made by the end of the night. The Chiefs have been to the Super Bowl three times in a row, and if they can win this one, they'll be the first team in the Super Bowl era to three-peat.

For some people, being able to witness history means a lot, and that includes former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch. On his latest podcast with Mike Robinson, Lynch shared his predictions for the Super Bowl.

“Yeah, look, I told you, it's for my own selfish reasons,” Lynch said. “I want to see a three-peat in real life. I want to see that (expletive)… I want to see what that looks like. I want to see the excitement… I'm not sure how many of the players are still there to all have experienced it.”

Players have always said that it's hard to get back to the big stage after going the first time, but the Chiefs continue to defy the odds. Since Patrick Mahomes has been the starting quarterback, the Chiefs have only been eliminated in the AFC Championship or Super Bowl. Now, they have the chance to become the first team to win three championships in a row in the NFL.

Patrick Mahomes says this Super Bowl run is “special”

Leading up to the Super Bowl, Patrick Mahomes noted that this Super Bowl is special, and he explained why.

“This team's been special because it's been everybody,” Mahomes said. “If you look at our entire season, it's like someone makes a big play at the biggest moment to go out there and win a football game, if that's offense, defense or special teams.”

“The fact that it's been everybody, it's not just offense,” Mahomes continued. “It's not just defense, it's everybody on the entire team. It is something I'll remember this season by. And hopefully, we can do it the right way and get this final win.”

The Chiefs have been one of the most dominant teams in the league for the past few years, and they continue to be led by the play of Mahomes. This season, it was less about Mahomes and more about what the other parts of the team can do, and that shows how it's not all about one player to win games.

The Chiefs will have a tall task facing the Philadelphia Eagles, as they've shown that they can get the job done on both sides of the ball as well.