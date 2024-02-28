Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman won his third Super Bowl with the team in 2024. However, he had a short New York Jets stint in 2023 before being traded back to Kansas City. Hardman provided further insight into why his time in New York did not work out amid Aaron Rodgers' injury.
Mecole Hardman and the Jets were not on the same page before his eventual Chiefs return
Hardman previously discussed communication lapses with New York's coaching staff on “The Pivot Podcast”. Specifically, he took issue with offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett and special teams coordinator Brant Boyer.
The WR felt the Jets did not have a clear offensive plan for him after Aaron Rodgers got injured. Moreover, the lack of communication on special teams discouraged him from taking kickoff and punt return responsibilities.
“I just feel like it's not [an] established coaching staff there. You just got a new coaching staff that came in, you know, and it's like it's no standard there. It's everybody does what they want to do,” Hardman said.
Furthermore, Hardman felt like New York's dishonesty was the ultimate reason things did not work out.
“It's the lies and the way they handled me. I didn't like it at all,” Hardman said, per Rich Cimini. Perhaps New York had a plan for Hardman, but it sounds like the two parties were not on the same page. The 25-year-old only caught one pass for six yards during his five-game stint with the Jets.
Nevertheless, Hardman seemed to find his happiness with the Chiefs again and has a third Super Bowl ring to show for it.