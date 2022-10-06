Mecole Hardman gets real on what’s held him back in Chiefs offense

It hasn’t been a great year so far for Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman. With high expectations for him after Tyreek Hill left for the Miami Dolphins, Hardman isn’t living up to them.

But, the wideout insists a heel injury is holding him back and he’s close to full strength again. Via Herbie Teope:

“Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman admits his heel injury has limited him on the field in recent weeks. But the fourth-year pro says he is close to being 100 percent healthy.”

Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman admits his heel injury has limited him on the field in recent weeks. But the fourth-year pro says he is close to being 100 percent healthy. — Herbie Teope (@HerbieTeope) October 6, 2022

The numbers aren’t pretty. Hardman has collected just eight receptions for 71 yards in four contests for one touchdown. Pretty much every other receiver is playing better than him and getting more targets from Patrick Mahomes.

Perhaps the heel issue is really the reason he’s not involved enough in the offense. However, the Chiefs were really hoping Hardman could be a player who makes big plays downfield. That’s yet to happen.

It’s also important to note that Mecole Hardman is heading into a contract year. His play will strongly dictate whether KC pays him a bag to stick around or let him walk for nothing.

While he’s not exactly taking over the role of Hill as a guy who can catch passes and then do damage with his legs, Hardman is capable of it. Being 100% healthy is obviously a huge factor in that.

Once he’s dealing with zero pain in the heel, we’ll see if the WR can truly show out and be a bigger part of this offense. If not, then his time in KC could be over at the end of the season.