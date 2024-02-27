Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman will forever be a folk hero for the AFC West franchise. After all, he was the one who scored the game-winning touchdown in overtime of Super Bowl 58 against the San Francisco 49ers in Las Vegas. He is also someone who's seemingly made quite an impression on Taylor Swift, who gave him a nice message after the win over the Niners.
“She was just like good job I'm proud of you, good game. It was crazy, then she said something about you and these magic tricks because when I first met her I was doing magic tricks with the cards and she was just like “this is crazy” and every time she’d see me she’d talk about it so then she was like man you and these cards, you’re hands are magical or something like that, you catching the game-winning touchdown so that was kind of cool her saying that,” Hardman said in a recent episode of the Pivot Podcast.
To be recognized by the pop icon must be a cool experience for Hardman, who is about to hit the free agent market. Drafted by the Chiefs in 2019, Hardman played for the New York Jets at the start of the 2023 NFL season before reuniting with Kansas City via a trade last October.
Whether Hardman returns to the Chiefs or not, he will always have a special place in the team's history and franchise lore. In that Super Bowl victory, Hardman had 57 receiving yards on three catches and three targets, including, of course, that memorable touchdown score that gave Patrick Mahomes his third ring.