The Kansas City Chiefs continue to reinforce their roster after their stellar Super Bowl 58 victory. Andy Reid is hopeful Kansas City will extend defensive tackle Chris Jones. Now, the Chiefs have revealed new contract details for standout linebacker Drue Tranquill ahead of NFL Free Agency.
Chiefs, Drue Tranquill agree to new contract
Kansas City and Tranquill agreed on a three-year, $19 million deal that includes $13 million fully guaranteed, Adam Schefter reports. It is great to see the star LB stay with the Chiefs. He was vital to KC's 2023-24 defensive stand.
Tranquill amassed 54 solo tackles, 25 assists, 4.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles during the regular season. Then, he helped the Chiefs resist the offensive forces of the Miami Dolphins, Buffalo Bills, Baltimore Ravens, and San Francisco 49ers in the playoffs.
Of course, the Chiefs beat the 49ers 25-22 in a thrilling Super Bowl 58 matchup.
Things looked scary for Kansas City midseason when they went on a cold streak. However, the team rallied and brought its best performance to the postseason. Defense was a large part of the Chiefs' ability to stay afloat and eventually dominate.
Tranquill and company helped KC achieve the second-best defense in the NFL, according to Fox Sports' 2023 Regular Season Team Defense rankings. The Chiefs only allowed an average of 289.8 yards per game in addition to 32 total touchdowns.
If KC can keep most of its key contributors together, there is no doubt the team can make another Super Bowl run in 2024-25.
The NFL offseason continues to heat up with Free Agency looming on the horizon. All in all, it will be interesting to see the rest of the moves the Chiefs make as they prepare for another dominant run.