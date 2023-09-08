It was supposed to be all cheers and joy at the Arrowhead Stadium. All Kansas City Chiefs fans had a reason to celebrate because it was a banner night for their recent NFL Super Bowl victory. Instead, Patrick Mahomes and an injured Travis Kelce had a bad time during the whole game. Who came knocking on the defending champions' front door? Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions. Fans were left disappointed and when they got home Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe ended up roasting their team.

The Lions led early as the Chiefs offense continued to struggle without Travis Kelce. Jared Goff and Amon-Ra St. Brown were just throwing first downs from one play to another. Patrick Mahomes needed to exert a lot of effort in not just passing but also rushing to give themselves a shot. These efforts were still great despite not having huge stars. But, it fell short. Former co-hosts of Undisputed Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe were the first people to point out how bad of a banner night it was for the NFL champions.

“Wait, Michael Jordan Mahomes lost his home opener to … the Lions??? Did Mahomes ever miss Kelce. Did he ever throw a bunch of wild off-target passes as the game wore on? And, he got more and more frustrated,” Bayless wrote. He also added his dismay about the play involving Kadarius Toney, “Even the last Toney drop was behind him.”

Shannon also got in on the action like most Chiefs fans who were frustrated about Toney's performance, “WTF is Toney doing 2nite? He’s been awful.”

Will the Chiefs prove them wrong by getting a hot streak after this loss?