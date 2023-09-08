Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is known for his exceptional talent and ability to lead his team to victory. However, after a shocking turn of events in the opening game of the 2023 season, Mahomes had some brutally honest words to share.

The Detroit Lions pulled off an unexpected upset by defeating the Chiefs 21-20. For Mahomes, losing is never easy to accept. With that, he expressed his frustration in a post-game statement via Jori Epstein of Yahoo Sports, saying: “It's embarrassing for me to lose any time. … Any time I lose, I'm embarrassed.”

Mahomes had entered the game with a remarkable track record in season openers, having thrown 20 touchdowns without an interception, a feat that made NFL history. However, that impressive streak came to an end as he faced the determined Lions' defense.

The Lions' victory was a collective effort. Detroit's quarterback, Jared Goff, completed 22 of 35 passes for 253 yards and threw a touchdown pass. Running back David Montgomery contributed to the offensive effort with 74 rushing yards and a touchdown.

The game's turning point came when Lions rookie safety Brian Branch intercepted a pass from Patrick Mahomes and returned it for a pick-six, tying the game at 14-14. Later in the game, David Montgomery rushed for an 8-yard touchdown with 7:03 left, putting the Lions ahead 21-20, a lead they would maintain until the final whistle.

Key players missing from Patrick Mahomes' team

Notably, the Chiefs were without star tight end Travis Kelce, who was sidelined due to knee inflammation, and defensive tackle Chris Jones, who was in a contract holdout. These absences may have contributed to the Chiefs' surprising loss.

For Mahomes and the Chiefs, this defeat serves as a reminder that success in the NFL is never guaranteed, and every game must be approached with determination and focus. While the loss may be a bitter pill to swallow, Mahomes' candid acknowledgment of his disappointment highlights his commitment to excellence and his relentless pursuit of victory.

As the season progresses, Mahomes and the Chiefs will undoubtedly use this setback as motivation to bounce back and continue their quest for success in the NFL.