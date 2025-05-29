May 29, 2025 at 5:31 PM ET

The Green Bay Packers are currently in the middle of a highly important offseason for the future direction of the franchise. Green Bay is looking to bounce back after last year's Wild Card round postseason exit vs the eventual champion Philadelphia Eagles.

The Packers have invested heavily in their wide receiver room this offseason, most notably by drafting Matthew Golden with their first round pick this past April.

Now, the team is doubling down in that department by signing an undrafted free agent.

“The Packers signed University of Miami rookie receiver Sam Brown on Thursday,” reported Bill Huber of Sports Illustrated.

The Packers also reportedly released defensive end Jeremiah Martin in a corresponding move.

Sam Brown spent five seasons in college, and was coincidentally a teammate of Matthew Golden during the 2022 and 2023 seasons at Houston.

He most recently played college football at Miami, and also participated in the Miami Dolphins' minicamp.

“I’m ready to be a great culture fit for the organization,” Brown said to The Draft Network before the draft. “I’m going to be ready to play whenever my opportunity arrives. I want to be a household name. I want to carve that out for myself.”

Brown is just the latest addition to what figures to be one of the deepest wide receiver rooms in the NFL for the Packers. Green Bay is hoping that Jordan Love will be able to stay a bit healthier than he did last season when he missed multiple games due to various injuries.

Overall, it was a small step back for a Packers team that had shocked everyone by making it all the way to the divisional round–and nearly further than that–in the 2023-24 season.

Green Bay is slated to kick off their 2025 campaign at home against the NFC North rival Detroit Lions on September 7.