Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are couple goals. Both of the superstars have both been nominated awards at the upcoming Kids' Choice Awards.

The Kids' Choice Awards honors those who have excelled in music, sports, film, television, and more. Among the nominees this year, Swift and Kelce could be walking away with a few. The 14-time Grammy winning singer who came up short at the GRAMMYs this year — Swift was nominated for six awards and walked away with none — is nominated for Favorite Female Artist and Favorite Song. In the first category, Swift is up against Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Cardi B, Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, Selena Gomez, and SZA. In the Favorite Song category, Swift's “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart” has been nominated and will compete against, The Weeknd for “Cry For Me,” Kendrick Lamar for “squabble up,” Lady Gaga for “Abracadabra,” Sabrina Carpenter for “Taste” and Eilish for “Wildflower.”

Kelce on the other hand, will be competing for Favorite Male Sports Star against teammate Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Hurts, Stephen Curry. LeBron James, Jayson Tatum, Lionel Messi, and Shohei Ohtani

This is not Kelce and Swift's first rodeo when it comes to the Kids' Choice Awards. Last year, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end won Favorite Male Sports Star against Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, soccer stars Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, and NBA legends LeBron James and Stephen Curry. As for Swift, she also did not leave the ceremony empty-handed as she collected Favorite Female Artist, Favorite Ticket of the Year for her record-breaking Eras Tour, and Favorite Global Music Star.

Kelce and Swift, who have been dating since 2023, have also been nominated in award shows together. Earlier this year, Swift was up for Favorite Surprise Guest (When Kelce joined Swift on stage during her London show) at the iHeart Radio Awards and the couple won. While Swift nor Kelce were able to accept the award in person, the singer thanked her fans for supporting her on her Eras Tour and throughout her career.

“This tour was absolutely the most challenging thing I've ever done in my life … and it really was the most gratifying thing I've ever done,” Swift said in her acceptance speech. “It blows my mind, and I'm never gonna stop being grateful for it.”

“People often say that sometimes the greatest challenges in life end up being something you're so proud of or end up being the most gratifying feeling in the end, if you can rise to the occasion,” she continued.

She then directed her speech to her fans which are affectionately are called Swifties.

“To the fans, you made these songs from the last couple decades into what they became so that we could do a 3.5 hour setlist. You had the passion and generosity to care about traveling to see us on tour in all these places all over the world.

“It blows my mind. I'm never going to stop being grateful for it. And I appreciate this more than you know.”

The Kids' Choice Awards — hosted by Tyla — will air on Nickelodeon, TeenNick, Nicktoons, the Nick Jr. channel, MTV2 and CMT. Fans can vote for their favorite stars starting today (May 15).