The Kansas City Chiefs are the poster child of the NFL. The NFL knows that Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs will draw plenty of eyeballs and are more than willing to give them a hectic regular season schedule. Kansas City will be as popular as ever in 2025, playing on both Christmas and Thanksgiving.

ESPN's Adam Teicher released an article analyzing Kansas City's 2025 schedule on Wednesday night.

Teicher made a bold prediction, arguing that the Broncos will end up sweeping the Chiefs during the 2025 NFL season.

“The Broncos will sweep the two-game season series from the Chiefs for the first time since 2014,” Teicher wrote. “Denver has been all the Chiefs could handle in the four games between the teams since Sean Payton was hired as Broncos coach. The Chiefs managed a two-game split by blocking a field-goal attempt on the last play of their Week 10 game in Kansas City. Denver broke a 16-game losing streak to the Chiefs in 2023 and routed the Chiefs 38-0 in Week 18 last season, albeit against an opponent that rested Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Chris Jones and other starters for the playoffs.”

This is an interesting prediction from Teicher.

The Broncos have certainly played better against the Chiefs during the Sean Payton era. Denver has won the last two home games against the Chiefs. They narrowly lost 16-14 in Arrowhead during the 2024 season.

Part of what makes this a bold prediction is that it assumes Kansas City take a step back during the 2025 season.

It will be interesting to see if Denver can become Kansas City's new nemesis in the AFC West this fall.

Reviewing the 2025 NFL schedule for the Kansas City Chiefs

The Chiefs are clearly the favorite child of the NFL right now.

Kansas City will play in seven primetime games during the 2025 season, the most by any NFL team.

The league will put Patrick Mahomes and his team in any scenario. In addition to playing on Thanksgiving and Christmas, they will open the season with a trip to Brazil to face the Chargers.

The NFL clearly plans on the Chiefs bringin in plenty of eyeballs.

Kansas City's schedule is “all gas, no brakes” for a long stretch to start the season.

After the Brazil game, the Chiefs invite the Eagles to Arrowhead for a Super Bowl rematch. Kansas City will also play seven more games against teams like the Ravens, Lions, Raiders, Commanders, and Bills before their Week 10 bye.

The Chiefs will face plenty of adversity during the regular season in 2025.