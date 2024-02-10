Nick Wright has full faith in the Chiefs.

On Sunday evening, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs will take on Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 58, with the right to hoist this year's Lombardi Trophy on the line. The Chiefs got here courtesy of a surprisingly dominant road win over the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game, while the 49ers needed an epic comeback to ultimately knock off the Detroit Lions in the NFC Championship Game.

One person who (unsurprisingly) has full faith in the Chiefs to get the job done this Sunday is none other than FS1 sports personality and professional Patrick Mahomes lauder Nick Wright, who recently took to FS1's First Things First to drop his prediction for the big game, and he has Kansas City winning in blowout fashion.

“America, this should be an epic, but it won't be,” said Wright, per First Things First on X, the social media platform formerly referred to as Twitter. “31-13, Kansas City. And to be fair, I did not call for a blowout against Baltimore, I called for a six point game. And against Buffalo, I said 34-24. It ended in 27-24 thanks to a fumble at the goal line. So I have not been calling for blowouts throughout this postseason. I think this is the weakest opponent Kansas City has played since Miami in round one.”

Indeed, the 49ers have looked like a shell of the unit that dominated the NFC throughout much of the regular season so far in these playoffs. However, as history has shown us, all that matters is getting to the big game, where anything can happen.