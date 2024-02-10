Is this the best Andy Reid impersonator yet?

Andy Reid has provided the football world with plenty of media access and fodder for laughs leading up to Super Bowl LVIII. The Kansas City Chiefs coach has been in Las Vegas since Sunday and partook in the circus that is Super Bowl media day 24 hours later, offering his typical blend of football platitudes and humorous one-liners ahead of his team's highly anticipated rematch with the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

Also in Sin City for Super Bowl festivities? At least one fake Andy Reid, who went viral for a recent interview during which he revealed he's on the hunt for the best cheeseburger in Las Vegas. Fake Andy Reid apparently hasn't found it yet. Once he does, though, Fake Andy Reid has plans to broadcast his treasure for all the world to see on the Sphere, he told Kevin John of ABC 10.

“I’ve been looking for the best cheeseburger in Vegas, that’s for sure…Not quite yet. Still on the prowl…I’ll let the world know. You’ll see it out there on the Sphere, baby, Fake Andy Reid said.

Always a joy speaking with the fake Andy Reid. He talks about finding the perfect cheeseburger and what his prediction is for #SuperBowlLVIII pic.twitter.com/zEm2ZlqTSS — Kevin John (@heykevinjohn) February 9, 2024

Fake Andy Reid didn't just touch on both his and the real Andy Reid's affinity for cheeseburgers. Asked what he's planning on telling Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and company before the Super Bowl, Fake Andy Reid insisted his reigning-champion team didn't need verbal motivation.

“Well, these guys are professionals, they’ve been at it for a long time,” Fake Andy Reid said. “I don’t think we have to say anything. We just have to execute the gameplan.”

Asked how the Chiefs plan on dealing with such a talented team like the 49ers with the Vince Lombardi Trophy on the line, Fake Andy Reid referenced Kansas City defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo.

“Don’t worry about it. We’ve got a plan,” he said. “We’ve got the best defensive coordinator in all of football, so we’ve got this, baby.”

Fake Andy Reid refused to give a prediction for Super Bowl LVIII, too, instead indulging in typical coach speak that's been a hallmark of the real Reid's for decades.

“I don’t like to predict anything. Look forward to the challenge of playing the San Francisco 49ers,” he said. “Well-coached team, and it’s gonna be a great game, great atmosphere.”

Reactions to fake Andy Reid

Again, actual Andy Reid has hardly been hiding from the public since the Chiefs advanced to their remarkable fourth Super Bowl in five years. There's plenty of real Reid content to tide football fans over until Sunday afternoon, including about his well-known love for cheeseburgers.

But Reid impersonations—even subpar versions like this one, for instance—have been a virality gold mine for years, and it's no different this time around. Here's how fans reacted to fake Andy Reid's quest for the best cheeseburger in Vegas.

Even Dallas Cowboys cornerback Stephon Gilmore mistook fake Andy Reid for the real thing.

Fortunately, Sunday is almost here, pushing real Andy Reid back into the spotlight. Whether the Chiefs win or lose, though, expect to continue seeing Reid impersonators at games and major NFL events until the reversed coach finally calls it quits on his Hall-of-Fame career.