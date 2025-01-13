The family of Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany is growing.

Brittany announced on IG the arrival of their third child Golden Raye, who was born over the weekend. The couple now have three kids.

Via Ian Rapoport:

Sterling Skye Mahomes is three years old, while Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes is two years old. This is the family's second girl. Patrick Mahomes heads into the NFL Playoffs with some extra firepower after becoming a dad for the third time. The Chiefs enter the postseason as a favorite to win their third straight Super Bowl following their 15-2 campaign.

After winning the AFC, Kansas City earned a bye into the Divisional Round, where they will take on CJ Stroud and the Houston Texans this Saturday. Mahomes definitely made the most of his bye week.

In July, Patrick and Brittany did a unique gender reveal for Golden where Sterling played a game of tic tac toe that determined they would be having another girl. Both parents are just 29, but the Chiefs quarterback has made it clear in the past that he always wanted to have kids young. The name choice for Golden is definitely interesting considering their boy is nicknamed “Bronze”. Needless to say, it's unique.

Mahomes proposed to Brittany after the 2020 Super Bowl Ceremony and in March of 2022, the two tied the knot during a beautiful private wedding in Maui, Hawaii. Sterling Skye was born in February of 2021. Bronze was then born in November of 2022.

Patrick Mahomes hilariously told his wife he would win the No. 1 seed on Christmas so he could be there for her pregnancy:

“I told my wife — my pregnant wife — I was gonna get her the No. 1 seed so we can go have that baby,” said Mahomes. “We got the 1 seed.”

Now, it's time to go chase another ring.