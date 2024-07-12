Star Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is in the prime of his career. He is coming off a stellar Super Bowl 58 run with his team, but he is equally as successful off the field. Mahomes and his wife Brittany revealed a big pregnancy announcement alongside their two kids on Friday.

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes shared a heart-fluttering social media video that starts with their youngest daughter holding up an image of an ultrasound. The family then smiles and takes some lighthearted pictures. In the video's caption, Brittany Mahomes wrote, “Round three, here we come,” as seen in her and Patrick Mahomes' Instagram collaboration.

It is great to see the Mahomeses thriving, as they prepare to add another member to their family.

The Mahomes family has been a member of the Chiefs community for a while. Patrick Mahomes started his Kansas City journey when the team selected him with the 10th pick in the 2017 Draft. Mahomes appeared in just one game during his rookie year, but he made an unbelievable impact a year later as a full-time starter.

Mahomes threw for a whopping 5,097 yards and a career-high 50 touchdowns during the 2018-19 season. Thus, he won his first NFL MVP award. He continued his stout production throughout the years and hit another critical point during the 2022-23 season. Mahomes amassed a career-best 5,250 yards to go with 41 TDs.

The 27-year-old is coming off a stout 2023-24 season as well. He totaled 4.183 yards, 27 touchdowns, and was clutch for the Chiefs in the playoffs. Mahomes helped lead Kansas City to a Super Bowl 58 victory over the San Francisco 49ers, the Chiefs' third title in eight years.

It will be exciting to watch Mahomes continue his success amid his and his family's incredible journey.

Mahomes, Chiefs destined for more greatness

Kansas City finished their 2023-24 campaign with an 11-6 record. The team experienced a mid-season slump but bounced back to make the NFL Playoffs as an AFC Wild Card. The Chiefs battled through the Miami Dolphins, Buffalo Bills, and Baltimore Ravens to advance to Super Bowl 58. Their title win over the 49ers marked their status as an NFL dynasty.

Of course, Patrick Mahomes has been a large part of Kansas City's success. However, other team leaders have contributed as well.

In late April, the Chiefs gave Andy Reid, President Mark Donovan, and GM Brett Veach long-term contract extensions. Moreover, team CEO Clark Hunt told Reid he wanted to make him the highest-paid coach in the NFL. Hunt followed through by extending Reid through 2029.

Hunt also released a statement in conjunction with the team's big announcement on the leadership team:

“Mark, Brett, and Andy have achieved historic success together, and we are thrilled that they will continue in their roles for many years to come,” Hunt said. “Individually, Mark, Brett, and Andy each represent the best in the National Football League at their respective positions, and together, they make up one of the finest leadership teams in all of professional sports. They have been tremendous leaders for this organization on and off the field, and we look forward to their continued success in the years ahead.”

If the Chiefs continue to operate on a high-level, they will be destined for more greatness.