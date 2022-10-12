Patrick Mahomes calls out NFL over egregious Tom Brady, Derek Carr RTP calls

During Week 5 of the NFL season, several roughing-the-passer calls gained national attention. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has called into question how the penalty is called by referees.

On Sunday, Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were the beneficiaries of a poor roughing the passer call. Then on Monday night, Derek Carr benefited from a call.

During his weekly appearance on the radio show, “The Drive”, the topic of roughing the passer was discussed. Mahomes didn’t hold back in his thoughts on the subject.

According to ProFootballTalk, Mahomes stated, “There are certain situations it shouldn’t be called and it gets called, but it’s like anything in the league, man. Those guys are watching film and trying to do their best to call the game the best way possible and not affect it. There’s got to be a little bit of common sense along the lines of Chris Jones. He stripped the ball. I know some of his body weight lands on him, but he breaks the ground, and he was holding the ball in the other hand. So there’s only so much you can do as a defensive lineman to try to get off the quarterback whenever you have a clean shot on him.”

Following his initial statement, Mahomes was sure to not only criticize the referees. He went on to say, “There are definitely times where it should be called. . . . It’s a hard penalty to call, but the refs continue to learn. They’ll continue to learn from their mistakes and continue to officiate the games the best way possible.”

Roughing the passer has been the topic of discussion for years now. But throughout this season, it has seemingly reached a boiling point. If this continues, there could soon be a change regarding how it is called. If more players alongside Patrick Mahomes bring it up, the league will have no choice.