NFL world destroys referees for awful Chiefs-Raiders roughing the passer call

Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes, Super Bowl, Bengals, Rams, Super Bowl 56, Raiders, NFL

The Monday Night Football showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders just featured one of the worse roughing the passer calls in recent memory. Naturally, the whole NFL world exploded over the awful refereeing in such a high-profile Week 5 game.

Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones appeared to sack Raiders QB Derek Carr from behind in the second quarter of the contest. Even better, he was able to snatch the ball in what would have been a big break for Kansas City. However, the referees ruled it as roughing the passer, which shocked NFL Twitter and disappointed both fans and personalities alike.

Many criticized the NFL for the poor officiating that could be game-changing. Others called the sport and the league “soft” since it doesn’t seem anyone can now hit the QB.

Even former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton couldn’t believe the call, as he took to Twitter to share his take on the matter.

Many others from NFL Twitter simply shared their shock over the call. A few also poked fun at the situation and mocked the league for allowing such thing to happen. After all, it’s just bad optics for the league.

The Chiefs ended the first half trailing the Raiders by 10 points, 20-10. We’ll never know how things would have went had Chris Jones’ sack and fumble recovery counted, though some in Kansas City are probably frustrated and angry about it.

Here are some more reactions from the controversial roughing the passer call from the Chiefs-Raiders contest:

