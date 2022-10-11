NFL world destroys referees for awful Chiefs-Raiders roughing the passer call

The Monday Night Football showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders just featured one of the worse roughing the passer calls in recent memory. Naturally, the whole NFL world exploded over the awful refereeing in such a high-profile Week 5 game.

Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones appeared to sack Raiders QB Derek Carr from behind in the second quarter of the contest. Even better, he was able to snatch the ball in what would have been a big break for Kansas City. However, the referees ruled it as roughing the passer, which shocked NFL Twitter and disappointed both fans and personalities alike.

Many criticized the NFL for the poor officiating that could be game-changing. Others called the sport and the league “soft” since it doesn’t seem anyone can now hit the QB.

A very, very bad roughing the passer call 🤦🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/Tde7QFxAg8 — NFL Stats (@NFL_Stats) October 11, 2022

Roughing the passer? Football is the softest sport in the world — Bobby Reagan (@BarstoolReags) October 11, 2022

Officiating in the #NFL is AWFUL — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) October 11, 2022

Even former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton couldn’t believe the call, as he took to Twitter to share his take on the matter.

Awful call @Chiefs @Raiders game. @NFLOfficiating needs lots of work on roughing the passer!! — Sean Payton (@SeanPayton) October 11, 2022

Many others from NFL Twitter simply shared their shock over the call. A few also poked fun at the situation and mocked the league for allowing such thing to happen. After all, it’s just bad optics for the league.

Come on … — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) October 11, 2022

The old guy has ruined the game for everyone. We're not playing tackle football anymore. — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) October 11, 2022

That, again, does not appear to be roughing the passer. It’s tackling the passer. — Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) October 11, 2022

The Chiefs ended the first half trailing the Raiders by 10 points, 20-10. We’ll never know how things would have went had Chris Jones’ sack and fumble recovery counted, though some in Kansas City are probably frustrated and angry about it.

Here are some more reactions from the controversial roughing the passer call from the Chiefs-Raiders contest:

Just hilariously bad officiating, NFL. — Bruce Arthur (@bruce_arthur) October 11, 2022

So sacks are just illegal in football now? Come on. What are we doing? — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) October 11, 2022

free defensive linemen — charles (#1 mahomes truther) mcdonald (@FourVerts) October 11, 2022

That’s as bad as the Tom Brady rouging call. What are you doing @NFL?! — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) October 11, 2022

It's not as bad as the Falcons call from yesterday, but I'm not sure what the NFL is realistically asking defensive players to do in that situation. — Bill Barnwell (@billbarnwell) October 11, 2022

NFL officials ruining games left and right this weekend — Mike Golic Jr (@mikegolicjr) October 11, 2022