Week 7 of the NFL season will bring a rematch of last year's Super Bowl as the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers meet at Levi's Stadium.

Ahead of the matchup, Patrick Mahomes expressed his excitement for the contest, praising the Niners in the process.

Via Matt McMullen:

“It's as big of a regular season game you can play in,” Mahomes said. “They're a great football team and I always like going up against the best and that's what we're going up against this week, so we understand that it's going to be a big game, we understand that it's going to take our best to win, you just have to have that extreme focus and know that it's going to be one play that decides the entire game.”

The Chiefs currently sit at 5-0 while the 49ers are 3-3. San Francisco is still dealing with numerous injuries as well. Deebo Samuel, Jordan Mason, Christian McCaffrey, and Ricky Pearsall are all hurt. Nevertheless, Kyle Shanahan's squad is still at the top of the NFC West.

Mahomes isn't taking the Niners for granted, as you can see. Brock Purdy is still a stud at quarterback and he does have weapons at his disposal, most notably Brandon Aiyuk and George Kittle at the moment. San Fran is still one of the best teams in the NFL on both sides of the ball despite all of their health issues.

Kansas City has managed to stay dominant in '24 even with injuries of their own to key players such as Rashee Rice and Isiah Pacheco. Mahomes has utilized the targets he has well, especially Travis Kelce. Rookie Xavier Worthy is also proving to be a promising piece for the Chiefs and easily one of the fastest players in the league.

Kick-off on Sunday is scheduled for 4:25 PM ET.