The Kansas City Chiefs have had a commanding start to the 2024 NFL season. The Chiefs improved to 5-0 with their win over the New Orleans Saints on Monday night. Nevertheless, Kansas City has dealt with injury woes with one of the most impactful absences being star wide receiver Rashee Rice. Rice received a status update after suffering a serious knee injury earlier in the season.

During the Chiefs' Week 4 matchup against the Chargers, Rice suffered an LCL injury. During the play, Patrick Mahomes threw an interception and attempted to make contact with LA's ball career. However, he inadvertently hit Rice, injuring the receiver's knee. Rice's season was reported to likely be over, but the good news was there was optimism among doctors that his injury was not as serious as originally thought.

Rice underwent successful LCL surgery on Tuesday and will miss the remainder of the 2024 season, but a full recovery is expected, per Jordan Schultz of Bleacher Report. There was also a repair done to Rice’s hamstring tendon, and there was no structural damage or tears to the ACL or meniscus and no long-term concerns, Schultz added.

Hopefully, Rashee Rice can stay on track and undergo a safe and efficient injury recovery. Rice amassed 288 yards and two touchdowns on 24 receptions before his season ended. His absence hurts the Chiefs, but thankfully, they have stout contributors to pick up the slack.

Juju Smith-Schuster erupted for 130 receiving yards on seven receptions in Kansas City's win over the Saints. Patrick Mahomes got 100% about Smith-Shuster's performance after the game:

“Yeah, he stepped up… He's done it before… I'm glad JuJu showed that he's still got it, and I'm glad he's on our football team,” Mahomes said, via ESPN.

The Chiefs will need Smith-Shuster and the rest of the offense to keep up the intensity while during Rashee Rice's recovery.