Almost every legendary athlete has at least one or two performances that were so incredible that they are labeled with a universal designation. Michael Jordan had the “Flue Game.” Tom Brady’s epic comeback versus the Atlanta Falcons is known simply as “28-3.” Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes now has the ankle game under his belt.

Mahomes hobbled his way through the Cincinnati Bengals and the Philadelphia Eagles to win his second Super Bowl this past February. He had suffered the injury in the AFC Championship and was forced to temporarily exit the game. Two weeks was not enough to fully recover, as evidenced by his visible limp. But he fought through the pain and inched closer toward sports immortality.

Mahomes has now had time to properly rehab the injury, and according to Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, he is already back in the swing of things.

“He didn’t have to get anything done. He’s doing good, he feels good,” Reid said at the Annual League Meeting Saturday, per NFL Network’s Christian Gonzales. “This time he jumped right back into workouts and working the ankle, rehabbing the ankle. He’s lifting and running the parts that he could run, and he didn’t miss a beat on that.”

That is excellent news for KC fans, who will need the reigning MVP to remain in top form so that their dynastic goals remain intact. That might also require the organization to bring in another top target for him. Wide receivers JuJu Smith-Schuster and Mecole Hardman have found new homes. Reid said that he is looking for Skyy Moore to build off his rookie campaign and take on a bigger role in the offense.

However, obtaining a brand name wideout like DeAndre Hopkins or Odell Beckham Jr. might be the type of aggressive move this front office deems necessary to stay on top. Mahomes would appreciate it, too.

Regardless of who he is throwing to, though, a healthy Patrick Mahomes is quite terrifying on his own.