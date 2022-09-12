Patrick Mahomes gets positive update on wrist injury ahead of Chiefs Week 2 showdown vs. Chargers

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs rolled to a resounding victory over the Arizona Cardinals in Week 1, with the star quarterback firing five touchdown passes. However, Mahomes did not escape the game injury-free, as he picked up a minor left wrist ailment in the contest.

While a minor injury would normally not be too concerning, Chiefs fans were still worried, as it’s Mahomes- and the team has a quick turnaround for their Thursday night Week 2 matchup vs. the division-rival Los Angeles Chargers. Well, the Chiefs got some very positive news on Mahomes’ wrist on Monday, per the team’s Twitter account.

Harrison Butker and Trent McDuffie did not practice today. Orlando Brown, Trey Smith, JuJu Smith-Schuster, and Justin Watson were limited. — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) September 12, 2022

Per the Chiefs’ Twitter account, Patrick Mahomes was listed as a full participant at Monday’s practice. Mahomes underwent X-rays, which came back negative- and now the superstar signal-caller is on-track to play in the team’s clash with the Chargers.

Per Charles Goldman of Chiefs Wire, Mahomes said that his wrist feels “better today than yesterday.” He added that he feels it’s something that will “probably bother him for about a week.”

As long as Mahomes is upright and jogging out onto the field on Thursday night, Chiefs fans don’t have anything to worry about. He put on a clinic in the 44-21 win over the Cardinals, connecting on scores with four different pass-catchers.

Sans Tyreek Hill, the Chiefs offense looked just fine, putting up the most points scored of any team in the league in Week 1. But the Chargers, whose new-look defense racked up six sacks and three interceptions against Las Vegas Raiders QB Derek Carr, will be a handful in Week 2.