Patrick Mahomes sounds off on wrist injury scare in Week 1 vs. Cardinals

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs had a surprisingly easy time getting a victory in the desert in Week 1 against the Arizona Cardinals — and they did that while their star quarterback was dealing with what seems to be a minor injury.

After the game, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid revealed that Patrick Mahomes would undergo tests on his left wrist, signifying that the quarterback played against the Cardinals. However, the injury is on his non-throwing hand and doesn’t appear to be one that will be a point of major concern for Kansas City.

Patrick Mahomes also allayed fears about his availability in Week 2.

Via Charles Goldman of USA Today:

“I fell on it on that first touchdown, I kind of threw my hand back and fell on it,” Mahomes said. “But I just got it looked at, and everything looked good. Hopefully, it’s not something that lingers around, something that we can kind of get cleared up quickly.”

Patrick Mahomes played in his top form against the Cardinals, finishing with 360 passing yards on 30-of-39 completions. He also converted five of those completions into touchdowns, while also avoiding getting intercepted and being sacked. Even without wide receiver Tyreek Hill, whom the Chiefs traded to the Miami Dolphins in the offseason, Patrick Mahomes shined under center, thanks in large part to old reliable tight end Travis Kelce, who went off for 121 receiving yards and a touchdown on eight catches and nine targets.

Assuming Patrick Mahomes will just be fine, he should be quite a handful in Week 2 for the the Los Angeles Chargers’ defense, who had its share of success in Week 1.