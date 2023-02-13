Patrick Mahomes certainly didn’t have an easy postseason run after picking up a high ankle sprain in the Kansas City Chiefs Divisional Round win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, but he gets to spend the offseason healing up as a champion now that the Chiefs have managed to win Super Bowl 57. Mahomes was instrumental in leading the Chiefs to their latest championship, and he did it at less than 100 percent as well.

Mahomes’ ankle injury was the subject of much fanfare throughout the playoffs, and it popped up once again when he appeared to re-aggravate the injury midway through the Super Bowl. After he led the Chiefs to a fantastic comeback win, Mahomes said that he doesn’t expect his ankle will cause him to miss time in the 2023 season, but did say that it may mess up his golf game for the next few weeks.

Via Hayley Lewis:

“‘I’ll for sure be ready for OTAs, we will continue rehab and give it rest. My golf game might take a hit, I’ll take a few weeks off of that”. Chiefs Patrick Mahomes on his off season outlook with his high ankle sprain.”

Mahomes had to gut it out for pretty much the entire postseason on a bad ankle, but now that he’s led the Chiefs back to the top of the mountain, he can take the time he needs to recover from the injury and get ready for the 2023 season. Unfortunately, you may not see Mahomes on the golf course anytime soon, but most Chiefs fans would surely prefer he sacrifice golf so he can be good to go next season, and it sounds like that’s exactly what Mahomes’ plan is.