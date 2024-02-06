During the Super Bowl LVIII media availability, Patrick Mahomes discusses the steps he must take to achieve the level of greatness attained by Tom Brady.

In some NFL fans' eyes, Patrick Mahomes is already the GOAT: the Greatest Of All Time. All that he's achieved at the age of 28 points to this fact and it appears that he has a nice and long career ahead of him. Still, some still believe that Tom Brady still lays claim to the crown. Brady, after all, is 2-0 against Mahomes in his playoff career including the Buccaneers' 31-9 victory over the Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.

Patrick Mahomes says he will try to play as long as @TomBrady did: But he needs to first “GET RID OF THE DAD BOD I GOT” to stay healthy and have a long career. (Via @lukesawhook)

pic.twitter.com/MKKo5l1hDl — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) February 6, 2024

At Super Bowl LVIII media availability, Mahomes chimed in on the debate. He spoke about what he belives it will take for him to reach Brady's level of greatness in video captured by @lukesawhook.

“It's work outside of the building. It takes taking care of your body, it takes eating healthy…trying to get rid of this dad bod that I got. But, try to do whatever you can to be healthy and go out there and be the best player that you can be. I hope to take it year in and year out but I want to play as long as they'll let me play…15 years seems long but Brady did it so I'm gonna try to see if I can do it as well.”

Patrick Mahomes is already on his way. He has accolades that solidify him as one of the greatest quarterbacks in history already. He is a two-time Superbowl champion, also winning two Super Bowl MVPs; a two-time NFL MVP and a six-time Pro Bowler. The only thing that seems to stand between Brady and Mahomes is rings. If he manages to win Super Bowl LVIII and plays for 15 years at a high level as he said he aspires to do, who knows what could happen.