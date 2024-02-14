He keeps it humble.

With a win in Super Bowl 58, Patrick Mahomes did not just propel himself into being one of the best quarterbacks ever, his name got entered in the GOAT debate. The Kansa City Chiefs legend now has the chance to win three in a row with Andy Reid and Travis Kelce next season after they clutched up against the San Francisco 49ers. Regardless of this, the recent Super Bowl MVP knows that he has a long way to go, via the Pat McAfee Show.

“I like it. He is the greatest of all time. I like being compared to him. But, I still have so long that I have to go in my career if you look at the longevity, the consistent greatness that he had every single year,” Patrick Mahomes said.

The road to Super Bowl 58 was never easy for the Chiefs. This team was said to have said that this is one of the worst receiving corps in the franchise's recent history with Mahomes. Nonetheless, they kept rolling with the punches as Andy Reid got a massive boost from Steve Spagnuolo and Matt Nagy. In the last half of their game against the 49ers, Mecole Hardman, Harriston Butker, and Travis Kelce all stepped up to etch their names into history.

How the Chiefs quarterback stacks up to the Patriots legend

Throughout both of their first seven seasons, they have three Super Bowl wins and two regular-season MVP awards. The only player on that list not named Tom Brady or Mahomes is Joe Montana. However, the Chiefs quarterback does not aim to chase the legacies of people before him.

“All I can do is just try to continue to be the best me every single day that I have. I have no regrets. I actually heard Tom say this a while back. His goal was just to be the best version of Tom Brady he could be. All that other stuff kind of happens. All that other stuff kind of comes with it. If you continue to work hard and continue to get great teammates around you,” Mahomes added.

Mahomes might be the centerpiece in this Chiefs dynasty. But, he knows that he would not have been in this position without his organization.

“I’ve been blessed, man. I’ve been blessed to be in a great organization with great players. If I can just continue to work the way I work, I’ll have no regrets about how ever my career ends,” the Chiefs dynasty-maker concluded.

There are a lot of things to do before he catches up to the New England Patriots great. If he continues to pace his progress, he might beat Brady out in no time.