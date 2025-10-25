The Kansas City Chiefs have a big “Monday Night Football” matchup against the Washington Commanders in Week 8. However, it might be a tough day for Patrick Mahomes, as the latest injury update suggests he could be without some key protection.

Reports indicate that right guard Trey Smith is doubtful for the contest, while left tackle Josh Simmons is already ruled out. Smith is dealing with a back injury, while Simmons was ruled out for personal reasons.

“Trey Smith is doubtful for Monday Night's game against the Commanders. Josh Simmons is out.”

That's two starting offensive linemen for the Chiefs who look like they won't be playing on Monday, per Tashan Reed of the Washington Post. Of course, Smith still technically has a chance to play. However, when players are listed as doubtful, it typically results in a missed game.

“The Chiefs will likely be without two starting offensive linemen against the Commanders.”

If both players are ruled out, then Patrick Mahomes will be without his starting right guard and left tackle. If Smith cannot play, then Mike Caliendo is expected to get the start at right guard. Meanwhile, with Simmons already officially ruled out, the Chiefs will likely start Jaylon Moore against the Commanders.

It's been a roller coaster of a season so far for Kansas City, as the franchise enters Week 8 with a 4-3 record. But things seem to be rolling once again, as the Chiefs have won three of their last four games. The return of wide receiver Rashee Rice has seemingly opened things up for Mahomes and the Chiefs' offense.

In the seven games Mahomes has played this season, the three-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback has thrown for 1,800 yards and 14 touchdowns while owning a 66.1% completion percentage. He's also only thrown two interceptions, as Patrick Mahomes is playing incredibly efficient football as of late.