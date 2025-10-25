The Washington Commanders travel to Kansas City to take on the Chiefs on Monday Night Football. This should be a fun way to end Week 8. The Commanders are getting some offensive talent back, but will not have Jayden Daniels available. For the Chiefs, they are one of the hottest teams in the league after a slow start.

On Saturday, the Chiefs released an update on some of their injured players.

“Chiefs RB Kareem Hunt (ankle) is off the injury report and good to go Monday night vs. Washington. But G Trey Smith (back) is doubtful and OT Josh Simmons (personal) is out again.”

The Chiefs' offensive line is going to be seriously banged up for this contest. The good news is that veteran running back Kareem Hunt is no longer injured and will be ready to go. Patrick Mahomes will need his veteran running back out there paired with Isaiah Pacheco.

Hunt has carried the ball 53 times for 205 yards and three touchdowns this season. He is averaging 3.9 yards per carry, which is 128th in the NFL. Mahomes has 250 rush yards on the season, and Pacheco leads with 271 yards. The Chiefs need the run game to get going. They cannot rely on Mahomes to keep playing like Superman every week.

Mahomes has been on an MVP tear. He's really had to put the offense on his back for the entire season. Rashee Rice is back in the fold now, so Mahomes has his top weapon to add to the track team he has at receiver.