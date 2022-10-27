Patrick Mahomes’ immediate GIF reaction to Kadarius Toney trade

The Kansas City Chiefs completed a trade with the New York Giants Thursday morning. The Chiefs acquired former first round pick wide receiver, Kadarius Toney, for a conditional third round pick and a sixth round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. After the trade was announced, Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes took to social media and showed off his meme game.

Mahomes used a meme of ‘The Rock’ smiling happily in a WWE ring from his glory days.

Anytime you add a player with as much as Toney, and don’t have to give up a player in return, is a good thing. Granted, there are certainly arguments that can be made that the Chiefs gave up too much for Toney considering his injury history.

Kadarius Toney was drafted by the Giants 20th overall in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Florida. However, he has only been able to play in 12 of his team’s 24 games during his career. Toney missed seven games last year with ailing ankle, quad and oblique injuries. He posted 39 catches for 420 yards last year.

This season, Toney has only been able to suit up just two times. He has been hobbled with three separate hamstring injuries that began during training camp. In those games, Toney had two catches for zero yards. But that is not any indication of how good he can be.

Toney flashed incredible athleticism in his rookie season. If the Chiefs can get him healthy and integrated into the offense, he could prove valuable come the postseason.