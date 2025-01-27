The Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes and Buffalo Bills' Josh Allen are no strangers to one another as two of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, especially in the NFL playoffs.

Sunday night featured the fourth encounter between the two stars, seeing them duke it out in the AFC Championship for the right to represent the AFC in Super Bowl 59. It was a back-and-forth affair, but Mahomes and the Chiefs made crucial plays down the stretch to beat Allen and the Bills 32-29.

Mahomes remains undefeated against Allen in the postseason, improving to 4-0. When the regular season is involved, it's the opposite with Allen having a 4-1 advantage.

Nonetheless, the margin of error between Mahomes' Chiefs and Allen's Bills is razor thin. Throughout all nine games, the former side has a slight edge in the scoring department with a 245-240 lead, as noted by NFL insider Adam Schefter.

Patrick Mahomes closing in on Chiefs three-peat

The Kansas City Chiefs dynasty continues with Patrick Mahomes showing his status as one of the most clutch players in the game.

Since 2019, the Chiefs have taken part in the Super Bowl five times. They are the first NFL team to do so in a six-year span, while joining the 1971-73 Dolphins, 1991-93 Bills and the 2016-18 Patriots to play in at least three straight Super Bowls.

Kansas City is also the first back-to-back champion to return to the Super Bowl. The 1976 Steelers, 1990 49ers and 1994 Cowboys reached the conference championship round before falling short of the three-peat. If successful, they would be the first U.S. professional team to achieve it since the 2000-02 Los Angeles Lakers led by Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal.

Mahomes enters his fifth Super Bowl appearance with a 3-1 record, having won the last two titles. He has already stacked his resume with multiple accomplishments early on in his career; another championship would seal his fate as one of the all-time winningest players to ever play in the NFL.

The Chiefs will meet the Philadelphia Eagles in a rematch of Super Bowl 57, where the former prevailed 38-35. The game between them will commence at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans for Super Bowl 59 on Feb. 9.