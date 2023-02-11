Patrick Mahomes has no danger of missing Super Bowl LVII on Sunday night in Glendale, AZ, but Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt confirmed his superstar quarterback and newly-crowned league MVP won’t be fully healthy.

“The great thing is Patrick’s a very fast healer, and he was able to get ready to play the AFC Championship game, in a week on that high ankle sprain and did just an amazing job, including making the pivotal play at the end of the game that helped us win it on his legs,” Hunt said in an appearance on Fox News on Friday.

Mahomes won’t be 100 percent healthy, 22 days after suffering a high ankle sprain in the team’s 27-20 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC Divisional Round.

“He’s doing great this week. I don’t know that he’ll be 100 percent, but he sure isn’t going to tell you otherwise,” Hunt said.

After one of the hosts asked Hunt how low below 100 Mahomes really is, Hunt struggled to answer. But his wife Tavia jumped in to confirm, “It’s MVP.”

Patrick Mahomes is a warrior and will do everything he can to help Clark Hunt and the Chiefs win their second Super Bowl in four years, and he will ultimately be the difference in the game.

Per Mike Florio of PFT Live: “the now-two-time NFL MVP ultimately will be the difference in the game. Above all else, if he’s going to get in the conversation with Tom Brady, Mahomes needs to get to No. 2. It’s right there waiting for him. Which would then allow him to begin the pursuit of No. 3.”

The NFL’s marquee game is sure to be an instant classic, with the best two teams in the league in the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs battling for league supremacy on Sunday night.