Donovan McNabb is a big fan of Jalen Hurts. The legendary Philadelphia Eagles quarterback had some high praise for his fellow signal-caller leading up to Super Bowl LVII against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

“He impresses me all the time,” said the former longtime Eagles quarterback about Hurts, as he made the rounds on Radio row inside the Media Center in downtown Phoenix, AZ on Friday. “But the thing about it, I’ve always said he was a grown man in the room. The thing I’m more impressed with about him is his consistency. He’s been consistent ever since he was drafted.”

McNabb played eleven seasons with the Eagles, winning 98 games and making five NFC Championship Game appearances, more than any other quarterback in team history. He also threw for 216 touchdowns, which is more than any other Philadelphia Eagles quarterback.

He has been extremely impressed with how consistent the young superstar QB has been.

“People just wanted more, and they were expecting more,” McNabb explained about Jalen Hurts. “Now they’re getting it and so it’s kind of like now, ‘what are you asking for?’ That’s the thing, he’s about consistency and you have to appreciate that.”

McNabb said the Super Bowl winner would be a win-win for him, and that he was cheering for the Eagles and Andy Reid. Reid coached Philly for over a decade, making a Super Bowl appearance with McNabb in 2004.

“It’s an exciting time. Obviously, you’ve got good teams, and then my head coach who drafted me second overall, his first draft pick as a head coach. And they’re playing here, the state in which I live. So, I’m excited for this opportunity to see both parties put it out on the floor and just make it happen,” the 46-year-old said.

Donovan McNabb shared some heartfelt advice for the team’s new superstar quarterback ahead of Chiefs-Eagles in Super Bowl LVII: “Stay in the moment. Focus in on your craft, and continue to treat it as business as usual. It’s just like a regular regular-season game and just continue to have fun. That’s the most important thing, have fun.”