Patrick Mahomes makes it clear to Chargers it’s going to take more than Khalil Mack to stop him

The Los Angeles Chargers were supposed to show Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs that it was going to be harder to score on them this year, which they actually did for the most part of the Thursday Night Football game between the two AFC West division rivals. In fact, the Chiefs scored just three points in the first quarter and six of their total points in the game came off a pick-six by rookie cornerback Jaylen Watson.

But Patrick Mahomes still only got sacked once and was not intercepted even once in the game. (He was actually intercepted three times but penalties negated them and with the other one overturned.) Last week, Mack looked like an apex predator against the Las Vegas Raiders with three sacks. Opposite the Chiefs, Mack and Joey Bosa were both seemingly neutralized.

Mahomes finished with 235 passing yards and two touchdowns on 24-of-35 completions — and that’s despite not just of Mack’s presence but of a blitz-heavy scheme the Chargers thought would rattle the Chiefs quarterback.

Via Next Gen Stats:

“Patrick Mahomes faced a heavy blitz rate for the second straight game. The Chargers blitzed Mahomes on 13 of 36 dropbacks (36%) after blitzing him at a 25%-or-lower rate in both matchups last season.”

When faced with a blitz, Patrick Mahomes nearly made the correct call every time, as he went 8 of 13 for 103 passing yards and a touchdown under those situations.

This is where you learn how special of a quarterback Patrick Mahomes truly is. Even with the personnel changes and designed tactics meant to slow him down, he still finds a way to lead the Chiefs’ offense. And he’s doing that too this 2022 NFL season without wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who was traded by the Chiefs to the Miami Dolphins in the offseason.

Losing an elite downfield threat and a field-stretcher like Hill would have sent other offenses spiraling down, but Mahomes has been exceptional in keeping the Chiefs afloat and their offense shine. Of course, credit should also be going to Kansas City’s offensive line anchored by second-year center Creed Humphrey.

What an atmosphere tonight! Chiefs kingdom showed up tonight! #Chiefskingdom — Creed Humphrey (@creed_humphrey) September 16, 2022

Now, the Chiefs will take a much-deserved rest after eking out a gutsy win against a tough opponent before hitting the road for a Week 3 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.