Jaylen Watson was working at Wendy’s 3 years before game-altering pick-six of Justin Herbert

Jaylen Watson went from being a virtual unknown to someone who will be talked about for days, weeks, and even for years to come after what he just did Thursday night against the Los Angeles Chargers. The rookie Kansas City Chiefs cornerback was the unlikely hero of the contest when he picked off Justin Herbert in the fourth quarter and scored a touchdown off that interception to give his team the lead with just a little over 10 minutes remaining in regulation.

What a moment for Jaylen Watson! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/4VSD9Xg3Tb — Darius Butler (@DariusJButler) September 16, 2022

The game was tied at 17-17 before Jaylen Watson saved the Chiefs from getting buried by a Chargers touchdown. That it happened less than 10 yards away from the end zone only made his 99-yard pick-six even sweeter — and memorable, of course.

But perhaps the sweetest Jaylen Watson story of it all was the one told by Dane Brugler of The Athletic, who shared that Watson was working at a fast-food chain restaurant just three years ago. Now, Jaylen Watson has become a Thursday Night Football legend who could go down as the one who saved the Chiefs from relenting their throne in the AFC West division.

“Three years ago, Jaylen Watson was working at a Wendy’s while he was trying to find somewhere to continue playing football. Tonight, he has a 99-yard INT of Justin Herbert in his 2nd career NFL game. Perseverance would be an understatement.”

Watson was selected by the Chiefs in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft out of the Washington State Cougars. But it was at Ventura College where he started his collegiate football career.

Have a night, Jaylen!