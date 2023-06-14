The NFL and Netflix are partnering for a nine-episode series called “Quarterback,” which follows quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins and Marcus Mariota throughout the 2022 season.

The documentary, which will release July 12, will show quarterbacks mic'd up in games from the beginning of the season to the end. It will also show their personal lives. Mahomes, the Kansas City Chiefs' signal-caller, posted a trailer for the series on his Twitter page Wednesday morning.

“Everybody sees the game days. They don’t see the day-to-day grind.” Quarterback. Only on Netflix. July 12. ⏰ pic.twitter.com/ZW3uEGpBfI — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) June 14, 2023

Mahomes also released the following statement about the show to Netflix:

“From welcoming home a new baby in the middle of the season to welcoming the (Vince) Lombardi trophy back to Kansas City, our crew was there for it all,” Mahomes said. “This new Netflix series will show the time, preparation and balance that it takes to be an NFL quarterback and perform on the biggest stage.

NFL legendary quarterback Peyton Manning is an executive producer for the documentary.

Mahomes is seen largely throughout the trailer. He urges coach Andy Reid to not remove him from a game, and responds, “Hell no,” when Reid suggests it.

He later says, “Everybody sees the game days. They don't see the day-to-day grind.” There are also clips of him and his wife, Brittany, and children.

The show is sure to impress NFL fans. Patrick Mahomes is the best quarterback in the NFL, having won two Super Bowls and two MVPs in the last five seasons.

The show will document his 2022 season, in which he received his second MVP honor and Super Bowl. He threw for the most passing yards (5,250) and touchdowns (41) in the NFL during the regular season and also led the league in QBR (77.6).