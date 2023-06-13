Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes is calling an audible on his living arrangements — he and his wife Brittany have listed their ranch house in Missouri's exclusive Country Club District for $2.9 million. But before Chiefs fans start to get nervous that he's going somewhere, rest assured — it's been previously reported by Realtor.com that Mahomes is in the process of custom-building a mansion in Kansas City's gated Loch Lloyd country club community, so this sale is probably just related to that news.

Mahomes purchased the midcentury ranch house in 2019 for around $1.9 million, and has made about $400,000 worth of renovations on it since. Now the sprawling property could be thought of as the two-time MVP's “Super Bowl starter home” since it was purchased around the same time he hoisted his first Vince Lombardi trophy with the Chiefs.

If your dream in life is to buy something precious formerly belonging to a major celebrity (a la George Costanza), here are the pertinent home details to keep in mind: the property, protected by gates and a security system, sprawls across 1.4 acres of land. It features three bedrooms and four baths, with 4,759 square feet of space to move around and think up plays to break the Bengals' and Bills' hearts again next year (or whatever non-quarterbacks do with vast amounts of living space).

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The mansion also includes formal dining and living rooms, and a media room and completely renovated sunroom. The family room features a fireplace and wet bar, which connects to a state-of-the-art kitchen that includes an eat-in island, top-of-the-line stainless appliances and a ceiling-mounted range hood — which should suffice to cook a nice steak when Andy Reid comes over for a visit (or whoever non-quarterbacks invite to dinner).

Other Patrick Mahomes-worthy amenities include a lower-level recreation space with a sick lounge area, wet bar and wine cellar and an outdoor fire-pit that is indeed fire, as is a putting green, heated pool and expanded garage that can hold five vehicles (or however many a non-quarterback has). No word on whether the property is insured by State Farm or whether Jake from State Farm will hang out with you there on weekends, but unless television advertising is filled with lies, I'd say it's more than likely. Anyway, look! Pretty pictures!