Will the Chiefs get back into this game?

Super Bowl 58 has not been the ideal game for Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs. The San Francisco 49ers have been steamrolling them because of the brilliance of Kyle Shanahan, Christian McCaffrey's speed, and Brock Purdy's game management. However, it was Ji'Ayir Brown who made the biggest play against Patrick Mahomes to give his squad some momentum.

Patrick Mahomes has not thrown a pick for six straight postseason games entering Super Bowl 58, per James Palmer of the NFL Network. The streak came to an unfortunate end at the wrong place and at the wrong time. Ji'Ayir Brown timed his jump perfectly and ripped the ball straight out of the air to force the Chiefs' superstar to throw an interception, via NFL Retweet.

PATRICK MAHOMES THROWS AN INTERCEPTION 🤯 pic.twitter.com/YSkn78R4nr — NFL Retweet (@NFLRT) February 12, 2024

The 49ers defense has been hounding the Chiefs all night long. Arik Armstead knocked the win out of Mahomes for a sack. Chase Young also took the Chiefs offensive engine down. They have also forced a lost fumble to notch an extra offensive possession. All of this limited Andy Reid's offense, 5.4 yards per play with 223 total yards. However, the Chiefs are clawing themselves back into this game.

Harrison Butker just broke Jake Moody's record for the longest field goal in the big game's history. The record was set earlier in the night but the Chiefs' 57-yard kick shattered it to get them closer to the lead. Everything is fairly even between both teams with the exception of the score.

Hopefully, the frustrations stop for the Chiefs such that they notch another Super Bowl win for their rising dynasty.