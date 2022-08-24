Legendary Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Len Dawson just passed away at the age of 87. The tributes have been pouring in from all over, and it’s no surprise to see Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes pay his respects.

Mahomes took to Twitter Wednesday morning to honor Dawson:

RIP to the legend Len Dawson. The legacy and impact you made on Kansas City will live on forever. Prayers to his family 🙏🏽🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/AKMhxoUFYH — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) August 24, 2022

Patrick Mahomes followed in the footsteps of Len Dawson by leading the Chiefs to a Super Bowl and winning Super Bowl MVP. Dawson earned Super Bowl MVP honors when he led Kansas City to a victory over the Minnesota Vikings in Super Bowl IV.

Dawson spent the majority of his career with the Chiefs. He began his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers and then got traded to the Cleveland Browns after three seasons. The quarterback spent two years with the Browns before signing with the Dallas Texans, who became the Chiefs after his first season with the club. He then spent the final 13 years of his career in Kansas City.

Len Dawson led the Chiefs, who were initially in the AFL, to the very first Super Bowl, though they got smoked by the Green Bay Packers. But it wasn’t long before Dawson brought Kansas City back and won that first Lombardi Trophy.

The Chiefs would not win another Super Bowl until Mahomes came along. They beat the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV and returned the next year, only to lose to Tom Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Kansas City should have made it to a third straight Super Bowl last season, but a second-half collapse in the AFC Championship Game against the Cincinnati Bengals ruined that. The Chiefs have made four straight AFC Championship Games.

While Mahomes will likely go down as the best Chiefs quarterback of all time, it was Len Dawson who put the franchise on the map. RIP to a legend.