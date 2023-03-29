A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

People love football, but when it comes to Thursday Night Football, it’s a different story. Even then, the NFL has approved a plan to make it possible for teams to play not one but up to two TNF games, which is something not being received so well by fans and players, including Kansas City Chiefs superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

In a single-emoji tweet, Patrick Mamomes made clear what his true feelings are about the new dynamics of Thursday Night Football. It would not take long before NFL commissioner Roger Goodell had his say about Mahomes’ reaction and the insinuation that the NFL is giving more weight to the capitalistic gains of such a measure than the players.

“I don’t think we’re putting Amazon over our players,” Goodell said in light of the tweet from Patrick Mahomes (h/t Ari Meirov). The data doesn’t show higher injury rate.’. … I hear from players who also love the 10 days after a Thursday Night game. We have to try to balance all of it. ”

Apart from allowing teams to play multiple Thursday Night Football in a season, there is also a proposal tabled for May about the NFL having the ability to flex games from and into TNF, provided that the franchises involved will be given 15 days notice.

The concern for Patrick Mahomes and many other NFL players is mostly about health, and that likely wouldn’t change even if Goodell cites more studies proving that playing TNF games doesn’t increase the risk of sustaining injuries.