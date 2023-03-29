A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

It’s possible that an NFL team can play two Thursday Night Football games, beginning in the 2023 season. As expected, it’s not being widely embraced, with fans and even players expressing their disapproval of it, including no other than Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

The superstar QB dropped a facepalm emoji on Twitter as a reaction to a report that teams can see Thursday Night Football action twice in a season.

There is also the proposal of Thursday Night Football flex scheduling but that idea will remain in the back pocket for now, according to NFL chief media and business officer Brian Rolapp (h/t Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network).

“The Thursday Night Football flex scheduling proposal was tabled until May, per NFL EVP/Chief Media and Business Officer Brian Rolapp. However, owners did approve a change that will allow a team to play two TNF games in a season.”

The driving force behind the idea of TNF flex scheduling is the quality of games. The league surely wants great matchups on primetime schedules, with the flex proposal asking for permission to transfer Sunday afternoon games to Thursday during weeks 14 to 17 provided that the teams involved will be given 15 days notice.

In any case, Patrick Mahomes is seemingly just not a big fan of these TNF plans by the NFL.

Mahomes and the Chiefs played a Thursday Night Football game in 2022, beating the Los Angeles Chargers, 27-24, to kick things off in Week 2 of that campaign. They would go on to finish the season with a 14-3 regular-season record — and of course, with the Vince Lombardi Trophy.