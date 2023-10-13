This isn't the Kansas City Chiefs that we expected this season. Or maybe it is: after winning the Super Bowl, there were high expectations for this team. However, losing yet another receiver (Juju Smith-Schuster) in free agency had people worried about their offense. Despite the concern, no one was too worried: they have Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, after all.

Unfortunately, the Chiefs offense hasn't been functioning at full capacity all season long. There are games where they'll showcase their full power (see: their game against the Bears). However, they've let opposing teams into games far too often. Against the Broncos, the Chiefs offense stalled out way too many times.

Thankfully for the Chiefs, their defense has been playing out of their minds this season. Patrick Mahomes made sure to credit the Kansas City defense for their work this season in helping the offense get on their feet, per the official transcript.

“Luckily for us, our defense has been playing great so we can go through these growing pains and try to get better and better,” Mahomes said via the official transcript. “The talent's there, you can see it in spurts, but we have to learn how to sustain drives, get down into the red zone, score touchdowns, and make it easier on our defense to play free.”

For our NFL trade predictions and insight on dark-horse Super Bowl contenders, listen below:

Denver's defense hasn't been good this season. After a solid output last season, the Broncos' D has been giving up points left and right. Their 50-point loss to the Dolphins was thanks to their defense not being able to stop a water leak. However, against the Chiefs, they were able to hold Mahomes and co. to just 19 points.

It was the Chiefs' defense that kept the team afloat in the second half. Chris Jones led the assault on Denver's protection, as the KC defense had four sacks in the game, including three in the third quarter. They also tallied two takeaways and a fumble in the game.

Still, you have to wonder when the Chiefs' offense is going to wake up. Patrick Mahomes hasn't been playing well, throwing some brutal interceptions this season. If they want to achieve the rare feat of going back-to-back, their offense needs to start playing better and give their defense room to breathe.