Patrick Mahomes’ wife, Brittany Mahomes, is the one laughing now after the Kansas City Chiefs took down the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship game.

In the build-up of the showdown, the Chiefs quarterback got some massive trolling from Bengals fans specifically from Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval. The government official called Arrowhead Stadium “Burrowhead” and told Joe Burrow that he should get a paternity test to determine whether or not he’s the father of Mahomes–referencing to the Cincinnati QB’s then 3-0 record against the Kansas City star.

Brittany called that trash talk from Mayor Pureval “weak” and “embarrassing.” And sure enough after the Chiefs won on Sunday, she made sure to remind Bengals fans of what happened and fire back with an even harsher trolling.

Cancun on 3✌🏼 — Brittany Mahomes (@BrittanyLynne) January 30, 2023

Mayor Pureval and the Bengals certainly have no rebuttal for that. They put the bragging rights at stake when they kept mocking Mahomes and the Chiefs, and they lost fair and square. Now, they will just have to endure all the criticisms coming their way.

Brittany Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes can certainly enjoy the win. The Chiefs QB was pivotal in the victory, especially as he paved the way for Kansas City to be in field goal range to score the game-winner.

As for the Bengals, there is no Super Bowl trip for them this time. But hey, maybe they can get Mayor Pureval to join them in their trip to Cancun where they can watch the Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl.