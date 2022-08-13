Patrick Mahomes’ wife sends warning to NFL teams after Chiefs QB’s first TD for 2022

Patrick Mahomes’ wife just reminded everyone that the touchdown the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback threw on Saturday in their preseason game against the Chicago Bears was only the first of many more to come.

In their opening possession, Mahomes made scoring a touchdown look easy with a sharp pass to tight end Blake Bell. He saw Bell at the five-yard line and delivered the crisp throw for the touchdown drive.

Naturally, Brittany Mahomes was ecstatic to see her husband performing well once again on the field. She then proceeded to warn the rest of the NFL that they better be ready for an improved Patrick Mahomes come the 2022 regular season.

“I hope y’all are ready for this season,” Brittany wrote on Twitter along with a smiling emoji.

& that’s a Touchdown & I hope y’all are ready for this season🙂 — Brittany Mahomes (@BrittanyLynne) August 13, 2022

The Chiefs did end up losing to the Bears 19-14, but Mahomes played just a few snaps. With that said, Chiefs fans got to love what they have seen so far from their QB, especially with the new season starting soon.

Mahomes was quite inconsistent at the start of the 2021 campaign, so hopes are high he could get off to a better start than he did last year. Fortunately, it doesn’t look like fans have anything to worry about based on his latest performance.

With Brittany herself teasing a big year for her husband, it’s also hard not to get hyped and have high expectations on Mahomes.