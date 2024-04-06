Rashee Rice is finally accepting responsibility for his actions, but there might be nothing he can do to avoid harsh consequences. The Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver could serve multiple years in prison for causing an accident via illegal street racing and fleeing the scene.
Rice admitted to driving the Lamborghini that police say was racing a Corvette in Dallas, Texas last weekend, which resulted in a multi-vehicle crash and four people sustaining minor injuries– two of whom were taken to the hospital. Rice rented the Lamborghini and owns the Corvette, leading many to suspect he was directly involved in the incident.
Now, he has essentially confirmed it. A lengthy legal process is set to begin, with the 23-year-old expected to be arrested on multiple charges. Because people were injured, the prosecution can potentially seek a third-degree felony charge, per Mike Florio of NBC Sports. The penalty for such an offense could be two to 10 years in prison.
Leaving the scene could tack on one to five more years since the injuries are currently considered minor. The discovery of 10.8 grams of marijuana in his possession complicates matters further and could lead to more penalties if the prosecutor deems fit. The current policy is not to prosecute minor marijuana possession cases, with discretion being used instead.
Aside from the pressing legal issues that lie ahead, Rashee Rice is also going to incur the wrath of the NFL's Personal Conduct Policy. To some degree, at least. His transgressions could upend what appears to be a promising career, following a solid rookie campaign with the Chiefs.
Rashee Rice emerged as the Chiefs' crucial No. 2 option
Despite trading All-Pro Tyreek Hill in March of 2022, Kansas City has had offensive continuity in the form of its three-headed monster– quarterback Patrick Mahomes, tight end Travis Kelce and head coach Andy Reid. That core has helped the franchise win back-to-back Super Bowls.
Though, the success would not keep flowing without a stout defense and at least one other strong pass-catching option. JuJu Smith-Schuster filled that role for the Chiefs in 2022-23, and Rice took over last season.
The 2023 second-round pick out of SMU earned a consistent target share from the beginning and broke out during the latter part of the year. He totaled 79 receptions for 938 yards and seven touchdowns in 16 games.
Rashee Rice's productive campaign carried over into the playoffs, where he made NFL history by securing 26 catches in the Super Bowl run. That is the most-ever receptions by a rookie in the postseason. Rice was especially superb in the Chiefs' 26-7 victory versus the Miami Dolphins in the AFC Divisional Round, destroying the defense for eight catches, 130 receiving yards and a touchdown.
His clutch performance in dangerously cold weather is evidence that he can be a core member of this offense in the long-term. Rice was mostly limited to short-yardage work the rest of the way, but he left a lasting impression in his inaugural campaign.
Unfortunately, he has made quite a different impression in the last week. Rashee Rice might gain some favor after cooperating with police and taking accountability, thereby lessening his potential sentence. However, abandoning an accident that he and another individual allegedly caused is not something that will be ignored.
Rice and Chiefs Kingdom can only wait, as law enforcement prepares their next course of action.