After just six seasons as an NFL starting quarterback, Kansas City Chiefs superstar Patrick Mahomes has already put together a resume worthy of induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Consider, in only six seasons, Mahomes has already become one of just three quarterbacks — along with Tom Brady and Joe Montana — who have collected at least two MVP awards and three Super Bowl victories.

Look at almost any metric, and it will paint a picture that Patrick Mahomes is without question levitating above all of his peers around the league… except for his current contract. As things stand right now, Mahomes' $45 million annual average value (AAV) is tied for 11th among quarterbacks. Granted, this has to do with timing as much as anything else. In 2020, Mahomes signed a staggering 10-year deal worth $450 million, which is undoubtedly a large number, but one that, A) Has become a team friendly deal in 2024, and B) Isn't nearly as much as what Mahomes is actually worth.

Without a salary cap, there's no telling how much money Patrick Mahomes could make on the open market. But according to The Athletic's sixth annual survey of NFL agents, Mahomes is potentially worth at least $100 million per year.

“$100 million per year guaranteed over five years. That’s probably low. Mahomes is the ultimate difference-maker. Eighteen teams would pay that now.”

“Dak has a shot at $60 million, so Mahomes would get at least $70 million AAV. Another 10-year contract with open bidding might get him close to a billion overall. He’d be the NFL’s Shohei Ohtani. One of one.”

“$100 million. To a billionaire, this is peanuts. You can alter contracts later anyway.”

Based on what we've seen from Patrick Mahomes thus far, another way to frame this question could be, “How much money are you willing to spend on your quarterback to guarantee yourself a spot in the Conference Championship Game?” In six seasons, Mahomes has made the AFC Title Game every single year.

Patrick Mahomes continues to work with Chiefs on contract

There are many facets of Patrick Mahomes' game that make him the ultimate difference maker at the quarterback position. His ability to make any throw from any arm angle. His craftiness both in and out of the pocket. His track record of rising to the occasion in the postseason. But one that often flies under the radar has been his willingness to work with the Chiefs to ensure that his deal remains one that continues to give Kansas City the flexibility to build a Super Bowl caliber roster around him.

Patrick Mahomes could easily walk into the office of Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach and demand to have the highest AAV in the NFL. Veach would need to say yes, even if Mahomes did this every single time another quarterback signed a market setting deal. The Chiefs would gladly oblige. But Mahomes hasn't done that. And sure, when you've got nearly a half-million dollars coming your way over a ten year period, it makes it easier not to worry about finances, but not every quarterback would operate this way.

Whether that's unselfishness or not, I have no idea. Mahomes' greatest talent could be his ability to know that at the end of the day, the GOAT conversation will be one decided by on-field accolades, individual awards and Super Bowl titles, not by the largest bank account.