Star quarterback and former MVP Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are riding high after winning their second straight Super Bowl, and third in the last five years, this past season by knocking off the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 58. Mahomes and the offense had a relatively subpar year for most of the 2023 season, but as they've been known to do, the Chiefs flipped the switch just in time for their playoff run, which resulted in yet another championship win.
After winning a Super Bowl, some fans might expect the team to mostly stand by and watch during the NFL offseason, including free agency and the NFL Draft, but it seems that Patrick Mahomes is determined to help the Chiefs continue to improve their roster this summer, and he's sacrificing some of his own (still sufficiently filled) pockets to do so.
“Patrick Mahomes will be restructuring his contract to create an additional $21.6 million worth of salary-cap space for the Chiefs as they aim to become the first NFL team to three-peat, per league sources,” reported NFL insider Adam Schefter of ESPN on X, the social media platform formerly referred to as Twitter.
The fact that Mahomes is willing to part ways with some of his once-promised salary in order to help his team speaks volumes about his dedication to winning, if his on-field performance alone wasn't already enough of a testament to that quality.
As Schefter mentioned, the Chiefs will look for a historic three-peat when the NFL season gets underway in September.